× Seattle police searching for cyberstalker accused of harassing woman

SEATTLE — Seattle Police are asking for the public’s help to find a cyberstalking suspect who continues to terrify a woman by calling and texting her with threats at all hours of the day and night.

Michael Lee Ferguson has a $100,000 warrant for his arrest in Seattle Municipal Court and police feel strongly that he is in need of a mental evaluation.

He has spent time at Western State Hospital and even made calls to her from there for several months.

She has tried to change her phone number and even her last name but he continues to find ways to contact her, according to police.

Detectives say he has been leaving harassing messages for the last two years.

Many of them are rambling and are hard to understand but they include threats like, “You’re going to regret this,” and that she “deserves whatever she gets.”

“She even filed a receipt for a protection order for which she received a 10 year protection order which is really unheard of so this guy is very dangerous,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

Ferguson has also filled up the voicemail boxes at Seattle Central College, Swedish Medical Center and even on some phones in the administration office at the Seattle Police Department.

The detective has exchanged 500 texts with Ferguson in an effort to get him help but he refuses to surrender.

If you can tell officers where to find him, submit a tip to Crime Stoppers by calling the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or use the P3 Tips App on your phone. It is anonymous.