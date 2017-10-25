× Pierce County school district warns registered sex offender approached second-grader

UNIVERSITY PLACE — A Pierce County school district is warning parents a registered sex offender approached a second-grader while she walked home from her bus stop.

The sex offender allegedly asked the girl where she lived.

The adult male sex offender walked up to a student after she got off her bus Tuesday in the 2100 block of Mountain View Avenue West, University Place School District reports.

The girl refused the man’s requests to tell him where she lived, the district says. She met up with older siblings and made it home safely.

The girl told her parents, who contacted the school district.

The man was identified as a registered sex offender, the school district says. Police contacted the man, but he was not arrested.

The school will increase supervision and security around the area of the luring.

District officials remind the community to follow these safety rules:

1. Whenever possible, students should walk with a friend or in a group. Students are safer when they are not alone.

2. If a student must walk alone, they should avoid lonely places like alleys, shortcuts or wooded areas where no one else is around. Students should always choose the safest route when walking in the community.

3. Students should be alert and aware of their surroundings when walking. We strongly encourage students not to listen to music or talk on the phone when out in the community, as these behaviors can prevent them from noticing potentially dangerous individuals or situations.

4. If a student sees a dangerous situation or person they should call 911 for assistance and make efforts to get away from the situation.

5. If they are bothered or harassed by another person, students should yell loudly for help and run away if possible.

6. Students should always report unsafe people or incidents to a trusted adult immediately and/or call 911 to make a report.