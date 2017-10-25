Meet Tyler Lockett this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. -- This weekend is your chance to meet Tyler Lockett from the Seattle Seahawks.

Dick's Sporting Goods will mark its grand opening at the Tacoma Mall with three days of special events.

On Friday, Tyler Lockett will be at the store from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wristbands to attend the event will be first-come serve starting when the store opens on Friday at 8 a.m.

You'll need a wristband to get an autograph at a special meet and greet.

On Saturday and Sunday, the first 100 adults in line will get a free mystery gift card ranging from $10 to $500.