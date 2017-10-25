× Medical examiner lists drowning as cause of death of 6-year-old Lynnwood boy

EVERETT, Wash. — The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday listed the cause of death of 6-year-old Dayvid Pakko of Lynnwood as drowning. The missing boy’s body was found in a dumpster outside his apartment building.

Dayvid’s 19-year-old uncle, Andrew Clayton Henckel, of Kerrville, Texas, who was staying with Dayvid’s family, has been charged with first-degree murder in the case.

Snohomish County sheriff’s detectives said Henckel confessed after the boy’s body was found Oct. 17 that he had drowned the boy in the boy’s apartment bathtub before placing his body in a dumpster outside the apartment building.

Henckel was being held in the Snohomish County Jail in lieu of $1 million bail.