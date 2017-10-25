× Kitsap County man given 20-year sentence for killing 87-year-old neighbor while he slept

PORT ORCHARD, Wash.— Family members of an 87-year-old man who was killed while he slept extended forgiveness to the Bremerton man convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The Kitsap Sun reports that 45-year-old Craig Warren Miller Jr. was sentenced Tuesday for the death of Floyd Zumwalt who was stabbed and bludgeoned by the neighbor in 2015.

Miller who previously pleaded guilty did not speak to the court in Port Orchard before the maximum sentence was issued, but his attorney Tim Drury says Miller regretted his actions.

Dustin Ward says he forgives Miller because Zumwalt would. He says his “grandpa couldn’t live with hate in his heart.”