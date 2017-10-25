× Brother of Vegas shooter held in child-porn case

A felony complaint seeking the arrest of a brother of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock alleges one count of possession of child or youth pornography and 19 counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

The complaint signed Tuesday by a Los Angeles County prosecutor alleges Bruce Douglas Paddock possessed more than 600 images of child or youth pornography between Jan. 1 and Aug. 30 of 2014.

His arrest Wednesday was confirmed by a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation but not authorized to discuss it publicly. Arraignment is expected Thursday.

Bruce Paddock is not considered a suspect in the Las Vegas shooting. The official says the porn case predates the shooting. It wasn’t known if he has an attorney.

Fifty-eight people were killed and hundreds more were wounded Oct. 1 at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. Stephen Paddock opened fire from the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel tower.

Another brother, Eric Paddock, spoke to media following the shooting but Bruce Paddock did not.