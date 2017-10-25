Another instance of lewd conduct reported near Western Washington University

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLINGHAM, Wash. -- Another instance of lewd conduct was reported near Western Washington University in Bellingham.

It happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday at Laurel Park in the Sehome neighborhood, which is just north of the university.

Police have investigated at least 10 complaints of voyeurism and indecent exposure in recent months. Many near the campus.

In some cases, police say the suspect exposed himself near a home's window.

It's not clear if this most recent case is connected to the others.

Police are warning people to keep their blinds closed and call 9-1-1 immediately if they see something suspicious.