Seattle police seek ID of graffiti vandal who tagged precinct

SEATTLE — Seattle Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a graffiti vandal. On September 25, the woman with the fashion mullet drew an eyeball on the SPD’s East Precinct building.

“It almost appears that she might be high on something. We don’t really know, but the fact remains that she had her pen in hand and she stops and you get a very clear picture of her tagging the wall. She draws a picture of an eye on the wall,” said retired Detective Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

Note the tattoos on her right arm. “In this specific case, somebody knows who this individual is. We want to talk to her, because what she did is a crime,” said Carner.

If you know her name, Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. Call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or use the P3 Tips App on your phone. It is anonymous. You can also submit tips at www.p3tips.com