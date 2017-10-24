Seahawks sign 7-time Pro Bowl DE Dwight Freeney

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks confirmed Tuesday night that the team has signed seven-time Pro Bowl defensive end Dwight Freeney.

It was reported earlier Tuesday that the Hawks brought in Freeney for a visit.

Freeney played college football at Syracuse, where he earned unanimous All-American honors, and was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the first round of the 2002 NFL Draft. With the Colts, Freeney won Super Bowl XLI over the Chicago Bears.

He also played for the San Diego Chargers, Arizona Cardinals and, last year, with the Atlanta Falcons.

The 37-year-old is expected to play a backup role on the Seahawks defensive line, and fill an opening on the roster left by the placement of Cliff Avril on the injured reserve list.