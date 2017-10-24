Helicopter crashes into lake near Arlington

Northern Lights may be visible in Western Washington tonight through Thursday night, NWS says

Posted 3:54 PM, October 24, 2017

SEATTLE — The Aurora Borealis could be visible Tuesday night through Thursday night, the National Weather Service said.

“A dark place (away from city lights) is best,” NWS Seattle said in a tweet. “Best time is probably after midnight.”

Mmost skies should be clear Tuesday, the NWS said, but clouds will be approaching from the northwest after midnight.

Here is the 30-minute Aurora forecast: http://www.swpc.noaa.gov/products/aurora-30-minute-forecast

And here is the 3-day Aurora forecast: http://www.swpc.noaa.gov/products/aurora-3-day-forecast

 

 

 

 

 