Northern Lights may be visible in Western Washington tonight through Thursday night, NWS says

SEATTLE — The Aurora Borealis could be visible Tuesday night through Thursday night, the National Weather Service said.
“A dark place (away from city lights) is best,” NWS Seattle said in a tweet. “Best time is probably after midnight.”
Mmost skies should be clear Tuesday, the NWS said, but clouds will be approaching from the northwest after midnight.
Here is the 30-minute Aurora forecast: http://www.swpc.noaa.gov/products/aurora-30-minute-forecast
And here is the 3-day Aurora forecast: http://www.swpc.noaa.gov/products/aurora-3-day-forecast
NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) October 23, 2017