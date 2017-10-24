Northern Lights may be visible in Western Washington tonight through Thursday night, NWS says

SEATTLE — The Aurora Borealis could be visible Tuesday night through Thursday night, the National Weather Service said.

Reminder, #Aurora could be visible 2nite thru Thu night! For 2nite, most should be clear but clouds approaching from NW after midnite. https://t.co/1hJWC94yx2 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 24, 2017

“A dark place (away from city lights) is best,” NWS Seattle said in a tweet. “Best time is probably after midnight.”

Mmost skies should be clear Tuesday, the NWS said, but clouds will be approaching from the northwest after midnight.

Here is the 30-minute Aurora forecast: http://www.swpc.noaa.gov/products/aurora-30-minute-forecast

And here is the 3-day Aurora forecast: http://www.swpc.noaa.gov/products/aurora-3-day-forecast