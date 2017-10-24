× Local woman wounded in Vegas mass shooting returns home to warm welcome

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Melinda Brockie, one of the local victims wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting, returned home Tuesday to a warm welcome.

Brockie, of Bellingham, was attending the Jason Aldean concert with her husband and relatives when the shooting began on the night of Oct. 1.

Brockie’s cousin Sarah Gray says Brockie was shot in the jaw and underwent surgery in Las Vegas.

Gray says Brockie and her husband are big country music fans, especially of Jason Aldean. They went to Las Vegas for the concert and Brockie was about to Facetime her 9-year-old son, who is also a big Aldean fan, from the concert venue just minutes before the shooting happened.

“Once the gunfire started happening, they just ran. People were tripping over each other, and then she was hit. she got shot, it was perforated so the bullet went through her jaw,” said Gray.

In that moment of chaos, Gray said, it was an off-duty paramedic who jumped into action to help get Brockie and her husband.

“There was a paramedic who was a concert goes and when everything started happening her went into paramedic mode, he was off-duty and he was the one that helped her Melinda and her husband to safety,” said Gray.

She set up a GoFundMe page for her cousin. Donations will help go toward medical and family expenses as Brockie recovers.