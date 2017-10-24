× Gun threat briefly places Kentwood High School on lockdown

COVINGTON, Wash. — Kentwood High School in Covington was briefly locked down Tuesday morning following a report that a student brought a gun to school.

King County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Cindi West said officials were notified about 7:45 a.m. that a student had a gun and it was believed he was going to harm students on campus.

Sheriff’s personnel took the student into custody. West said no weapon was found.

School officials lifted the lockdown about a half an hour later.

We’ll update this article when more information becomes available.

47.370635 -122.120278