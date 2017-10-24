× Doug Baldwin speaks at charity breakfast

Fresh off a win over the New York Giants, Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin stopped by a fundraising breakfast in support of Vision House Tuesday morning.

Vision House provides housing and support services, like child care, for homeless families with children in Shoreline and Renton. Baldwin told Q13 News, it’s hard to put a price on that.

“You can’t really quantify it, honestly.” he said. “There’s a lot of things that go on that don’t necessarily have a monetary value to it; the interactions, the emotions, everything that goes into the relationships that are built and the recovery that goes through the process. And so I think it’s very hard to quantify the importance that these people are doing – the work that they are doing. They’re changing lives.”

Baldwin also focused on hope and unity in his speech.

“Hope is the liberating force of fear.” he told listeners. “Hope instils in you a belief of unity and of a future – hope is the greatest force that I know.”

While Vision House didn’t charge an entrance fee or sell tickets to the “Building Hope” benefit, organizers did ask for donations, and said they expect to meet their fundraising goal. You can find out more about Vision House and its work here.