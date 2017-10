× Bainbridge police looking for missing 15-year-old girl

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. – Bainbridge Island police are asking for help as they search for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen Monday.

Aubrey Hickey is white, 5-foot-3 and 105-pounds, with long pale-green hair. She was last seen walking away from Bainbridge High School at about 10:15 a.m.

Police say it’s possible she could be a danger to herself.

If you have any information, contact Det. Erik Peffer at (206) 703-9126.