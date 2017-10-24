25-year-old Marysville man arrested on indecent exposure, other charges involving teen girls

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — A 25-year-old Marysville man was arrested Tuesday for indecent exposure and other charges based on two separate incidents involving juvenile teenage girls last week in a residential neighborhood in East Marysville, police said.

“On both occasions, the male spoke with them from the open window of his vehicle, asking each of them if they wanted to see his genitals. The first female said no, and the male departed in his vehicle,” police said in a news release. “The second incident unfolded in much the same way, though as the male was speaking to the juvenile female from his vehicle, he exposed himself to her. She immediately walked away, and the suspect sped off.”

Based on description of the man and his vehicle, the suspect was arrested Tuesday without incident, police said. He was booked into the Marysville Jail on two counts of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes and one count of indecent exposure.