Walter Kelley: We’re in for some ‘super nice’ weather this week

SEATTLE – Mother Nature has apparently decided to ease us into the rainy season this year.

Temperatures will likely top 70 in some places around Western Washington this week as an unseasonably warm stretch chases last week’s first heavy bout of stormy weather, Q13 News Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley said Monday.

Tuesday will be very sunny and warm for this time of year, with temperatures about eight degrees above normal and some towns hitting above 70 degrees.

“It’s going to be super nice,” Kelley said.

Wednesday will bring clouds most everywhere and a little rain in the mountains, though the Metro area should remain largely dry.

Thursday, the sun will be back, with highs in the lower 60s. Friday will be warmer still, with highs in the mid- to upper-60s.

“It’s just perfect for this time of year,” Kelley said.

The weekend is also shaking out to be sunny and warm, and Halloween looks like it will be dry.