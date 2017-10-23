× Teen accused of killing 10-year-old, injuring 8-year-old with crossbow after ‘disagreement’

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. – Investigators took a 13-year-old boy into custody after he allegedly fired a crossbow arrow that killed a 10-year-old boy and injured the victim’s younger brother.

Deputies were called to a Lincoln County home around 6 p.m. Saturday after getting a call reporting two young boys being shot with a crossbow. The shooting happened at a parking lot where neighborhood children often play in a treehouse.

Officials found Austin Almanza, 10, dead at the scene, and his brother, Ayden Almanza, injured by the crossbow. The broad head arrow, which passed through the lower left side of Almanza’s torso, was still in the 8-year-old’s arm when they arrived on the scene, according to KFOR.

Officials said a 13-year-old friend of the victims fired the crossbow, first striking the 10-year-old. The 8-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital where he was treated and released. He’s now at home and is expected to make a complete recovery, according to the sheriff’s office.

“All three of these kids are friends, they play together,” said Sheriff Charles Dougherty, who said the initial investigation found that “there was a disagreement amongst the three prior to the shooting.”

The 13-year-old boy is in custody and is being held at a juvenile detention center outside of the county, officials said. At this time, authorities are not identifying the suspect because of his age.

Officials said they are investigating the 10-year-old’s death as a homicide.

A YouCaring page has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.

No other information has been released at this time.