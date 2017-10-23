× Suspicious package left at Gov. Inslee’s office, woman detained

OLYMPIA — The Washington State Patrol bomb squad is investigating a suspicious package left at Governor Jay Inslee’s office in Olympia.

WSP Public Information Officer Kyle Moore says a woman is being questioned for dropping off a suitcase and then leaving.

Police have not been able to determine what is inside the suitcase.

State Patrol says Governor Inslee was not at his office during the incident and his staff has been evacuated.

We’ll update this article when more information becomes available.