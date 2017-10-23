× Manhunt for dangerous WMW fugitive prompts lockdowns in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — The manhunt for a Washington’s Most Wanted fugitive prompts precautionary lockdowns at Skagit Valley College and Centennial School Monday.

Students and staff at those schools were asked to remain inside with the doors locked and blinds closed.

Skagit County Sheriff’s deputies and Mount Vernon police are searching for 26-year-old Curtis Cameron.

Cameron has multiple felony warrants for crimes related to explosives, assault, and burglaries in addition to pending charges for eluding police, stolen vehicles, stolen firearms and trafficking stolen property.

What happened

Skagit County Sheriff’s office says deputies stopped a car in Mount Vernon about 12:30 p.m. Monday because they believed it had been involved in a reported burglary.

Once stopped, Cameron, who was in the front passenger seat, took off on foot.

Deputies believe Cameron is armed but no shots were fired.

The driver of the vehicle is in custody.

Washington’s Most Wanted reports that Cameron’s crimes have happened all across Skagit County, but that he frequents eastern parts of the county from Day Creek to Rockport

Deputies say he is “armed and dangerous” and has put the public in jeopardy while eluding police.

We’ll update this article when more information becomes available.