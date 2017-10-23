× Ragtime Tickets Instagram Contest Official Rules

“Ragtime” Instagram Sweepstakes Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN, NOR WILL A PURCHASE IMPROVE ONE’S CHANCES OF WINNING.

SPONSOR : Tribune Broadcasting Seattle, LLC, 1813 Westlake Ave. N, Seattle, WA 98109 Sweepstakes Period: The Sweepstakes entry period begins on Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at 9am PST and ends Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at 12pm PST (the “Entry Period”). Sweepstakes Entry: To enter the Sweepstakes, entrants must go to the Q13 FOX News Instagram page at https://instagram.com/q13fox. Next, you must follow Q13 FOX and like the “Ragtime” Sweepstakes picture, tag a friend, and follow Q13 FOX on Instagram. If you don’t already have an Instagram account, visit instagram.com for directions on how to create one. It is free to create an account. You also must have a mobile device that supports the Instagram application on or before October 24, 2017. Entries are limited to one entry per person/Instagram account. All received entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be returned. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Multiple entries by means of software-generated or other automated processes will be disregarded. Detection of said automated entry will lead to such entries being voided in Sponsor’s sole discretion. If there is a dispute as to any entry, the authorized account holder of the Instagram account used to register will be deemed to be the entrant. The “authorized account holder” is the natural person assigned an Instagram account by Instagram. Potential winner may be required to show proof of being the authorized account holder. Eligibility: VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. This Sweepstakes is open only to legal US residents residing within the KCPQ viewing area in the State of Washington, who are 18 years of age or older as of October 24, 2017. Entrants must possess valid state or government-issued identification or other proof of identity and residency, as determined by Sponsors. Employees of Sponsors and their parent companies, participating sponsors, promotional agencies and their advertising agencies, employees of other television or radio stations, and all their subsidiaries, or affiliates, and such employees’ immediate family or household members are not eligible to enter or win. The term “immediate family” includes spouses, siblings, parents, children, grandparents and grandchildren, and any other person residing at the same household whether or not related. Sponsor, in its sole discretion, will determine the eligibility of any and all contestants. Winner Selection: One (1) winner will be selected from all eligible entries on Tuesday, October 24, 2017 around 12pm PST. Winners must have a valid Instagram account where they can be notified, and Sponsor will attempt to notify winner via that account. If winner is unreachable by Wednesday, October 25, 2017, if winner is determined to be ineligible, if winner is not in compliance with the Rules, or if winner is unavailable for prize fulfillment, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prize to another winner randomly selected from the pool of remaining eligible entries (time permitting). If Sponsor cannot find an eligible winner for the prize, that prize will not be awarded. All results are unofficial until winner is verified. Prize Acceptance/Restrictions: Winner is subject to verification by Q13 FOX of the winner’s name, age, address, phone number, and Social Security number (where the prize value is equal to or greater than $600.00). In order to claim his or her prize, winner must appear in person at the 5th Avenue theater, located at 1308 5th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 with their voucher (voucher will be mailed to prize winner) or forfeit their entry. Voucher must be redeemed on or before November 5, 2017. Winner will be required to sign an Affidavit of Eligibility/Release of Liability and Publicity. Failure to do so will disqualify the winner. If a winner is disqualified, Sponsor reserves the right to determine an alternate winner by a random drawing from eligible entries received or to not award the prize at all. Prize: Two (2) tickets to see “Ragtime” at the 5th Avenue Theater. Prize cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by winner. Approximate Retail Value: $202.00. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a comparable prize of like or greater value, including cash for prize, for any reason. Costs of transportation and accommodations, where applicable, and any other cost not specifically included in the prize are the sole responsibility of the winner. Properly claimed prize will be awarded, but in no event will Sponsor award more prizes than provided for in these Rules. GENERAL CONDITIONS:

Except where prohibited by law, entrants 18 years of age and older agree to allow use of their name, voice, photograph, likeness and any information provided on entry form, in any medium of communication, including print, Internet, radio and/or television and for any purpose, including advertising, promotional or other purposes, by Sponsor and/or its affiliates, without additional compensation. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES. Sponsors are not responsible and shall not be liable for any injuries, losses or damages of any kind caused by Entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes or Winner’s use of the Prize. All entrants agree to release, indemnify and hold harmless Sponsors, their parent companies and affiliates, and each of their respective employees, representatives, sponsors and advertisers, from any and all liability, loss, damage, costs, causes of action or claims related to any allegation regarding participation in the Sweepstakes and as to the Winner and guest any travel therein, the award, the receipt, or the use of any part of the prize, including without limitation, personal injury, death, property damage, defamation, infringement of intellectual property rights, and claims based on the rights of publicity or privacy Sponsors are not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing or advertising of the offer, administration or execution of the Sweepstakes or in the announcements of the prizes/prize winners. Neither the failure of Sponsors to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Official Rules or the failure, delay or omission by Sponsors in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Official Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of each Sponsors’ right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance. Sponsors reserve the right to delay Sweepstakes announcements, postpone or reschedule all or some of the Sweepstakes events, and/or modify Sweepstakes deadlines at its sole discretion. Any such changes will be announced and posted on Sponsor’s website at http://www.q13fox.com. The Sponsors are not responsible for human errors or for any damaged, tampered with, delayed, illegible, incomplete, inaccurate, garbled, late, lost, forged, misaddressed, misdirected, mutilated, mass machine-generated, unintelligible, incomprehensible, postage-due or stolen mail or entries or entries otherwise not in compliance with these Official Rules. In addition, Sponsors are not responsible for any typographical errors in these Official Rules, Sweepstakes or any advertising materials for the Sweepstakes, or for any kind of computer, electronic, hardware, software, Internet, network, technical or telephone failures and/or problems caused by the Sponsors or the user, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes, or by any human, typographical, electronic, network or other error that may occur in receiving and/or processing of the entries in the Sweepstakes, or by infection by computer viruses, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud or technical failure. These Official Rules shall be governed, construed and enforced pursuant to the laws of the State of Washington, without regard to the choice of law provisions thereof. These Sweepstakes are subject to the privacy policy of KCPQ, as posted on the KCPQ website at kcpq.com/privacypolicy. OFFICIAL RULES AND WINNERS LIST : For a copy of the Official Rules or the name of the winner, send a self-addressed envelope to the Q13 FOX, ATTN: Ragtime Instagram Contest, 1813 Westlake Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109 by November 25, 2017. The winner’s name will be available after the winner has been verified and the prizes have been awarded. Rights Reserved: The content, information, data, designs and code associated with the Sweepstakes and Sweepstakes website are protected by intellectual property and other laws. Any unauthorized use of copyrighted materials, trademarks, or any other intellectual property of Sponsors without the express written consent of its owner is strictly prohibited.

This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by or associated with Instagram.