Bellevue’s oldest building damage by stolen car

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The oldest building in Bellevue was damaged Friday when a driver crashed a stolen car into it.

Bellevue police say a white KIA sedan crashed into the Burrows cabin located at Chism Beach Park.

A witness told police the driver ran from the car after the crash and got into a waiting getaway vehicle in the parking lot.

Police say the KIA was reported stolen out of Renton.

The cabin was checked by Bellevue City Engineer and cleared, and the stolen vehicle was towed from the scene.

The suspects were not located.

The Burrows cabin was built in 1883 and moved to Chism Beach Park from downtown Bellevue in 2016.