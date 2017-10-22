× Walmart, Trader Joe’s, Safeway among brands listed in massive vegetable recall

Vegetables involved in a major recall were pulled from shelves at Walmart, Safeway and Trader Joe’s.

Samplings from Mann Packing in Salinas tested positive for listeria, prompting more than 20 of their brands to be listed in a recall for the United States and Canada.

The products in question have “best if used by” dates from October 11 – 20, according to the Food and Drug Administration report.

No known illnesses have been reported in relation to the recalled products as of Sunday evening.

Walmart store brand Broccoli Florets; Broccoli Cauliflower Florets; Broccoli Slaw; Stir Fry Medley; Cauliflower Florets; Cauliflower; Super Blend and Vegetable Medley.

Trader Joe’s store brand Kohlrabi Salad Blend.

Aldi store brand Little Salad Bar Broccoli Florets and Broccoli Slaw.

Safeway and Albertson’s store brand, Signature Farms, Meat & Cheese Tray; Broccoli Cauliflower Florets; Broccoli Slaw; Broccoli Stir Fry; Broccoli Florets; Veggie Tray with Ranch Dip; Vegetable Medley; and Veggie & Hummus Tray.

H-E-B store brand Broccoli Carrots; Broccoli Cauliflower; Broccoli Florets; Broccoli Slaw; Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad; Veggie Toss Kit; Caulibit Mushroom Sauce; Caulibits Chopped Cauliflower; Cauliflower Florets; Fiesta Salad; Power Slaw; Stir Fry Medley; and Vegetable Medley.

Archer Farms Broccoli Florets; Broccoli Cauliflower Florets; Broccoli Slaw; Broccoli Medley; Cauliflower Florets; Brussels Sprouts; and Shaved Brussels Sprouts.

Cross Valley Farms restaurant food service bags of Shaved Brussels Sprouts; Cauliflower Florets; Spiral Cut Kohlrabi; and Superfood Slaw.

Sysco Natural restaurant food service bags of Broccoli Cole Slaw.

For a complete list a with pictures, click here.