C.J. Prosise available to play against Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – There was only one surprise – and it was a happy one at that – when the Seattle Seahawks released their inactive list before Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.

C.J. Prosise, who was thought likely to be inactive with an ankle injury, will be available – although his role might be limited.

Listed as inactive were cornerback Jeremy Lane; safety Tedric Thompson; guard Jordan Roos; offensive lineman Luke Joeckel; and defensive tackle Garrison Smith.

Defensive end Michael Bennett, who has been listed as questionable with plantar fasciitis, will also be available.