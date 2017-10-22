LIVE UPDATES: Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Two straight victories, a week off to recuperate and strategize, a winning record and a 1-5 New York Giants team: There’s plenty to be optimistic about as the Seattle Seahawks return to action Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium.

After some early bumps in the road this season, the Seahawks seemed to hit their stride in the two games preceding the bye week, with a 46-18 victory over the Colts and a 16-10 win over the Rams. They’ll get a chance to keep it going against a Giants team that’s been decimated by injuries and has won only one game – albeit that one game was a 23-10 shocker over the Broncos just last week.

In particular, Seattle is hoping to finally get its struggling run game going against a Giants run defense that ranks No. 25 in the NFL – although, again, they held the Broncos to 46 yards on the ground last week.

