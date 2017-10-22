× Human remains found on Yakima Indian Reservation

SPOKANE, Wash. — Federal officials say they’ve found human remains on the Yakima Indian Reservation in south-central Washington state.

The FBI tells The Spokesman-Review in a story on Friday that the remains were found in September, but they have yet to be identified.

The discovery follows Donovan Culps’ jailhouse confession on Tuesday to a Spokane television station that he killed a Cheney marijuana store employee as well as second man last summer in the Medicine Valley on the reservation.

That’s where the FBI found the human remains but has declined to say whether Culps is connected.

The 36-year-old Culps in the jailhouse confession said he shot Cameron Smith several times last month after Smith declined to sell him pot products because he didn’t have identification.

Culps is in a Spokane jail on accusations of kidnapping and robbery.