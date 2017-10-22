Avalanche danger hampers search crews looking for 2 hikers on the PCT

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. – Search and rescue efforts will resume Tuesday morning near the Snohomish and Chelan County border for two Pacific Crest Trail thru-hikers.

An emergency beacon triggered Saturday.

The hikers are both men in their 20s. One is from Ohio and the other from Tennessee.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s office said search efforts have been hampered by avalanche danger and communications issues due to the terrain and distance.

Teams will return and re-enter the area a different way on Tuesday, adding the weather and location have not been conducive to air operations.