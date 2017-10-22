Avalanche danger closes 37-mile stretch of North Cascades Highway

DIABLO, Wash. — The Cascade Mountains got quite a bit of snow this weekend forcing closures along the North Cascades Highway.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says SR 20 is closed from milepost 134 near Diablo to milepost 171, eight miles west of Mazama, due to heavy snow accumulation, multiple snow slides, and avalanche danger.

There is no detour available and motorists traveling across the Cascades should choose an alternate route. Motorists are also asked to plan ahead and pack chains.

Conditions will be reevaluated Tuesday morning, October 24.

On Friday, the National Weather Service said the passes could get between 4-8 inches of snow. Photos from WSDOT show very snowy roads and trees.