Adult and 2 juveniles charged in West Seattle stabbing death

SEATTLE — Three suspects have been formally charged in the stabbing death of 15-year-old Derek Juarez-Lopez aka "Peachy."

16-year-old Diego Carballo-Oliveros, 17-year-old Elizabeth Cabrera-Aparicio and 18-year-old Jonatan Islas-Martinez are charged with first-degree murder. All are being charged as adults.

Authorities say Derek "Peachy" Juarez-Lopez was lured to a West Seattle park to be robbed of marijuana.

Police say he was stabbed by 16-year-old Diego Carballo-Oliveros when he refused to hand over the marijuana. Police say 17-year-old Elizabeth Cabrera-Aparicio helped lure Juarez-Lopez to the park.

Senior Deputy Prosecutor Brian McDonald says the three suspects left Juarez-Lopez to bleed to death and have shown no remorse.