× 45th District State Senate Debate

SEATTLE – This fall the balance of power in Olympia rests largely on the outcome of just one district and one race.

All eyes are on the State Senate contest in the 45th District, which includes Kirkland, Redmond, and Woodinville. The outcome could give Democrats control of the Senate to go along with their control of the State House and Governor’s Mansion. That’s why Republicans are fighting hard to retain this seat for the GOP.

Over $2.5 million has already been spent, and much more is expected in the weeks to come.

The race features two newcomers to politics. Republican Jinjoung Englund is a former congressional staff who has worked for a number of non-profits. Democrat Manka Dhingra has been a King County Prosecutor for several years.

C.R. Douglas moderated a spirited debate between these two candidates, which was featured on Q13 on Sunday, October 22. What follows are the segments of the debate, divided by topic.

#1: Property Taxes and School Funding

#2: Sound Transit

#3: Balance of Power

#4: Backgrounds and Qualifications

#5: I-405 and Heroin Injection Sites