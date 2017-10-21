× Seahawks hope to keep MetLife Stadium hot-streak alive

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks have good luck at MetLife Stadium. Really good luck.

Every time the Hawks have played at MetLife they have won by double digits, according to Ian Furness of Seahawks Gameday. Of course, the Super Bowl blowout was the best one of all. The Seahawks have been the Giants, Broncos and Jets there.

Earlier this week, Q13 Sports Director Aaron Levine spoke with head coach Pete Carroll in an exclusive interview with the home of the Seahawks, Q13 FOX as he prepared for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.

MetLife Stadium: Home of the Giants, but also Super Bowl XVIII where the Seahawks won the Lombardi trophy. How does familiarity help this week?

Pete: It does. We’ve been there before. Some of the guys will know the locker room – there has been a little bit of history. All of that stuff – it helps. It’s hard enough going all the way across the country and playing, but fortunately we’ve been successful here.

Like the Super Bowl, you have a few extra days to prepare for this game. How helpful is that?

We’ll find out if it works! We’ve done a really good job over the break of healing. Guys feel good – they were really energetic this week in practice We self-scout to a great extent, sot there are some things we will do differently and try to stay ahead of it. We really don’t know until we play.

Earl Thomas was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week last week, how big of an honor was that for him?

It was a great honor because it was a terrific defensive effort. He led the charge with a couple of turnovers which were phenomenal. His play at the goal line is historic – a terrific pick and put us in good field position. He’s been playing great football. I’m really happy he’s been recognized by the league for that.

Luke Joeckel is out for the next few weeks after surgery during the bye week, but how big of an opportunity is this for Ethan Pocic and Mark Glowinski?

We went back to our theme about competition with these two guys. We’re fortunate that Glo has played a lot, so we’re comfortable with him playing. But Ethan Pocic has done such a nice job that we want to give him a chance to battle for this job. So during the week, we’re thinking both guys will play in the game. We’ll go one step at a time and just try to make it a competitive opportunities for the guys and bring out the best.

Another guy who has made the most of his opportunities this season is Paul Richardson. He’s almost matched his production from previous years. What have you seen from him this season?

Well fortunately he’s been healthy. So he’s had continuity – really hung in there and had the repetitions and benefits of all that. You can see he’s more confident. He’s better at everything he is doing assignment-wise, all the little things. It’s been a really good start to the season. Over the break he had a great opportunity to work out with Russell. They threw the ball quite a bit, so everything is pointing in a positive direction for him.

