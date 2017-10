Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Seattle -

In the latest 'Out & About' local chef Ethan Stowell hosts Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei at Rione XIII in a cooking lesson of all cooking lessons.

Frei, who enjoys cooking as a hobby, picked pasta carbonara to make. It's a dish close to his heart since he used to help his mom cook the dish growing up in Switzerland.

The Sounders wrap up the regular season Sunday as they host the Colorado Rapids. Make sure and watch 'Out & About' every Thursday on Q13 News.