× One injured in South Park Seattle shooting, gang unit investigating

SEATTLE — The South Park neighborhood was rocked by gun violence for a third time in less than a month late Friday.

At about 11:20 p.m., Seattle police responded to the intersection of 12th Avenue South and South Donovan Street after receiving multiple reports of shots fired. According to police, the victim was shot while standing outside of a house near the intersection.

The victim was treated at a nearby fire station and later transported to Harborview Medical Center. Police said the victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Seattle police’s gang unit is now looking into what happened.

Earlier this month, gang detectives investigated a shooting Oct. 1 in South Park involving a teenager who was struck shortly after arriving at a friend’s house.

On Sept. 26, another teenager was shot in the neighborhood. Gang detectives looked into that incident as well.