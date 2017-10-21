× No. 15 Washington State looks to bounce back against Colorado

SEATTLE — No. 15 Washington State is coming of their first loss of the season at Cal as it prepares to host Colorado on Saturday for Homecoming.

The Cougars struggled on offense in their 37-3 loss to the Golden Bears. It gave up seven turnovers, converted just 4-16 third downs and managed to gain only 337 total yards .

Quarterback Luke Falk faced constant pressure. He was sacked nine times and threw five interceptions last week. Prior to that, he had only thrown two picks in the team’s first six games.

“I didn’t think we played individual plays particularly well,” Washington State Head Coach Mike Leach said. “I think we got ahead of ourselves and started worrying about all kinds of other place and what some other guys are doing. Just collectively we need to do our jobs.”

This season, WSU is averaging nearly 381 passing yards per game and 34.4 points per game.

The Buffaloes just snapped a three game losing streak, beating Oregon State 36-33 on Saturday. Their lead running back, Phillip Lindsay finished with 185 rushing yards.

The Cougars will also be without one of their top receivers, Tavares Martin Jr., who was suspended for one game for ‘immature behavior.’

Kickoff is set for 7:45 p.m. on ESPN.