Crews monitor area rivers through weekend soaking; flood watch in effect

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. -- The first rain storms of the season are making an impact on rivers in the region, as all of Western Washington is under a flood watch with the first round of seasonal storms.

Rivers around the area are being monitored by King County Emergency Management and the U.S Army Corps of Engineers.

“Up north, the Snohomish, the Skykomish, the Snoqualmie and down south, the Nisqually, Puyallup and the White,” said Catherine DesJardin with the U.S Army Corps of Engineers.

The Snoqualmie River has moderate flooding risk and is expected to crest Saturday night into Sunday.

“We are providing flood teams to monitor in the Snohomish and Puyallup basins,” said DesJardin.

King County Emergency Management says they know this storm is just the beginning of what’s ahead in the season, but that the first storm also means less damage because the soil isn’t fully saturated.

This first round of seasonal rainy weather is expected to ease up by Sunday afternoon.