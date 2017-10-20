× Seahawks Tickets Facebook Contest Official Rules

Seahawks Tickets Facebook Contest Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.

SPONSOR : Tribune Broadcasting Seattle, LLC, 1813 Westlake Ave. N, Seattle, WA 98109 (“Sponsor”). Contest Period: The Contest entry period will only be permitted during the following dates listed below: 10/22/17-10/23/17 beginning at 6:00am and ending at 11:59pm 10/29/17-10/30/17 beginning at 6:00am and ending at 11:59pm 11/9/17-11/10/17 beginning at 6:00am PST and ending at 11:59pm PST 11/20/17-11/21/17 beginning at 6:00am PST and ending at 11:59pm PST 12/3/17-12/4/17 beginning at 6:00am PST and ending at 11:59pm PST 12/10/17-12/11/17 beginning at 6:00am PST and ending at 11:59pm PST Contest Entry: To enter the Contest, participants will have to watch either the Seahawks pre-game show or post-game show that week for a secret word (see schedule in section 5). Once the code word is announced, participants must go to the Q13FOX Facebook page (facebook.com/q13fox), click on the Seahawks Ticket Contest link, and provide all information requested, including without limitation, telephone number, valid email address, and that week’s secret word. If you don’t already have an Facebook account, visit www.facebook.com for directions on how to create one. It is free to create an account. You also must have a mobile device that supports the Facebook application on or before the applicable contest entry start date as listed above. Entries are limited to one entry per person/Facebook account. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Multiple entries will be disqualified. If there is a dispute as to any entry, the authorized account holder of the Facebook account used to register will be deemed to be the entrant. The “authorized account holder” is the natural person assigned an Instagram account by Facebook. Potential winner may be required to show proof of being the authorized account holder with state-issued identification. Eligibility: VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. This Contest is open only to legal U.S. residents residing within the KCPQ viewing area in the State of Washington, who are 18 years of age or older as of the applicable contest entry start date listed above. Entrants must possess valid state or government-issued identification or other proof of identity and residency, as determined by KCPQ. Employees of KCPQ and their parent companies, participating sponsors, employees of other television, radio stations, cable systems, networks, staff and employees of the Seattle Seahawks and all their subsidiaries, or affiliates, and such employees’ immediate family or household members are not eligible to enter or win. The term “immediate family” includes spouses, siblings, parents, children, grandparents and grandchildren, and any other person residing at the same household whether or not related. KCPQ, in its sole discretion, will determine the eligibility of any and all contestants. Winner Selection: One (1) winner will be chosen at random from all eligible entries. Winners will be chosen at the end of the Entry Period, subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Rules. The selected winner must have a valid Facebook account, telephone number, and email address, one of which where they will be notified. If winner is unreachable within 24 hours of first attempted contact, if winner is determined to be ineligible, if winner is not in compliance with the Rules, KCPQ reserves the right to award the prize to another winner randomly selected from the pool of remaining entries (time permitting). If KCPQ cannot find an eligible winner for the prize, that prize will not be awarded. All results are unofficial until winner is verified. Schedule of contest dates with corresponding game tickets is listed below. 10/22/17-10/23/17 Seahawks vs Texans tickets. Secret word to be given out during the 10/22 post-game show. 10/29/17-10/30/17 Seahawks vs Redskins tickets. Secret word to be given out during the 10/29 post-game show. 11/9/17-11/10/17 Seahawks vs Falcons tickets. Secret word to be given out during the 10/9 pre-game show. 11/20/17-11/21/17 Seahawks vs Eagles tickets. Secret word to be given out during the 11/20 pre-game show. 12/3/17-12/4/17 Seahawks vs Rams tickets. Secret word to be given out during the 12/3 pre-game show. 12/10/17-12/11/17 Seahawks vs Cardinals tickets. Secret word to be given out during the 12/10 post-game show. Prize Acceptance/Restrictions: Winner is subject to verification by Q13 FOX of the winner’s name and age. In order to claim his or her prize, winner must appear in person at the business offices of Q13 FOX, located at 1813 Westlake Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109 during Station hours (Monday-Friday, 8am-5pm excluding holidays) before the specific Seahawks home game designated for that week’s contest. Selected winners will be required to sign an Affidavit of Eligibility/Release of Liability and Publicity. Failure to do so will disqualify the winner. If a winner is disqualified, KCPQ reserves the right to award the prize to another winner randomly selected from the pool of remaining entries (time permitting). Prize: One (1) prize winner will receive two (2) tickets to the specific Seahawks home game designated for that week’s contest. List of contest dates with corresponding game tickets can be found above. Approximate retail value of prize: $176.00 (for 10/29, 11/5, 12/17, and 12/31 games) OR $206.00 (for 11/20 and 12/3 games). Prize cannot be redeemed for cash, transferred, traded, resold, offered for resale, or substituted for any other items by winner. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a comparable prize of like or greater value, including cash for prize, for any reason. Costs of transportation, parking, souvenirs, refreshments and accommodations, where applicable, and any other cost not specifically included in the prize are the sole responsibility of the winner. Properly claimed prize will be awarded, but in no event will KCPQ award more prizes than provided for in these Rules. Limit one prize per household during the entire six-week contest period. Game tickets are subject to the terms and conditions printed thereon, and Seattle Seahawks and National Football League policies. All federal, state, and local taxes associated with the prize, as well as all other costs or expenses associated with the prize, including all travel and incidental expenses, are solely the responsibility of the Winner. If the prize becomes unavailable for any reason, KCPQ reserves the right to substitute a prize of comparable value in its sole discretion. GENERAL CONDITIONS: Except where prohibited by law, entrants agree to allow Sponsor to use, announce and display their name, voice, photograph, likeness and any information provided on their Facebook account, in any medium of communication, including print, Internet, radio and/or television and for any purpose related to the contest, without additional compensation. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS CONTEST WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE CONTEST, AND KCPQ reserves the right to seek prosecution of the offender to the fullest extent of the law. KCPQ is not responsible and shall not be liable for any injuries, losses or damages of any kind caused by Entrant’s participation in the Contest or Winner’s or his/her guest’s receipt or use of the Prize. All entrants agree to release, indemnify and hold harmless Tribune Broadcasting Seattle, LLC, its parent companies and affiliates, and each of their respective employees, representatives, sponsors and advertisers, from any and all liability, loss, damage, costs, causes of action or claims related to any allegation regarding participation in the Contest and as to the Winner and guest any travel therein, the award, the receipt, or the use of any part of the prize, including without limitation, personal injury, death, property damage, defamation, infringement of intellectual property rights, and claims based on the rights of publicity or privacy. Neither the failure of KCPQ to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Official Rules or the failure, delay or omission by KCPQ in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Official Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent KCPQ’s right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance. KCPQ reserves the right to delay Contest announcements, postpone or reschedule all or some of the Contest events, and/or modify Contest deadlines at its sole discretion. Any such changes will be announced and posted on KCPQ’s website at http://www.q13fox.com/contests. KCPQ is not responsible for human errors or for any damaged, tampered with, delayed, illegible, incomplete, inaccurate, garbled, late, lost, forged, misaddressed, misdirected, mutilated, mass machine-generated, unintelligible, incomprehensible, or entries otherwise not in compliance with these Official Rules, difficulties in Internet transmission or the functioning of the Instagram service. In addition, Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical errors in these Official Rules, Contest or any advertising materials for the Contest, or for any kind of computer, electronic, hardware, software, Internet, network, technical or telephone failures and/or problems caused by the Sponsor, a third party or the user, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Contest, or by any human, typographical, electronic, network or other error that may occur in receiving and/or processing of the entries in the Contest, or by infection by computer viruses, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud or technical failure. These Official Rules shall be governed, construed and enforced pursuant to the laws of the State of Washington, without regard to the choice of law provisions thereof. This Contest is subject to the privacy policy of KCPQ, as posted on the KCPQ website at kcpq.com/privacypolicy.

11. OFFICIAL RULES AND WINNERS LIST : For a copy of the Official Rules or the names of the winners, send a self-addressed envelope to the Q13 FOX, ATTN: Seahawks Tickets Facebook Contest, 1813 Westlake Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109, by December 31, 2017. Rules are available at http://www.q13fox.com/contests.

This Contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by or associated with Facebook.