Robert Showers: Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force on hunt for wanted Spokane County felon

The Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force is on the hunt for a convicted Spokane County felon.

Robert Waters is wanted for breaking probation on a possession of firearms and explosives bust.

Showers is 49 years old, 5’10”, 160 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you know where he’s hiding, or know anything that can help the task force find him, use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to crime stoppers, or call the hotline at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

CLICK HERE for step-by-step instructions on how to submit an anonymous tip to the P3 Tips App.