SEATAC, Wash. — A man who was in the process of divorce shot and killed his wife Friday night and then shot himself but survived, the King County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man is at Harborview Medical Center and is expected to survive, the sheriff’s office tweeted.

The incident took place in the 16000 block of 39th Lane South in SeaTac, the office said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.