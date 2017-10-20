Mount Vernon warns parents of man groping students on way to school

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Mount Vernon Schools sent a letter home to parents this week warning them of a man following students to school and touching them inappropriately.

Mount Vernon High School principal Rod Merrell said administrators have received two reports in the last two weeks of a stranger on campus. Both students reported that the person followed them to campus and touched them inappropriately.

Both incidents are being investigated by police. Merrell said officers will be patrolling the area searching for a white van that was described by both students.

“We have alerted staff at the high school, increased visibility of our security personnel, and will be reminding our students of the importance of following safe routes between classes and to and from school,” he wrote. “In addition, we are sharing this information with all schools in the area in order to ensure student safety. Please take some time to review with your children precautions they should remember to stay safe at all times.”

Merrell gave several tips for parents to tell their children:

Tell an adult immediately if they see something or someone who makes them worry or feel uncomfortable

Stay with friends and travel in pairs

Always get a teacher’s permission before leaving a classroom

Always stay in well-supervised areas

The suspect is described as a male, 18-20 years old, 5′ 10″, with a light complexion, and wearing a backwards baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Mount Vernon police at 360-428-6100.