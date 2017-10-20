× Man arrested, another wanted in Olympia murder investigation

OLYMPIA, Wash. — One man has been arrested and another is wanted in connection with a murder last month in Olympia.

Investigators are not releasing many details, but said a victim was shot and killed Sept. 22 in the Percival Creek area.

On Thursday, officers arrested a 26-year-old Tumwater man. He is being held on charges of 1st degree robbery and rendering criminal assistance.

Scott McKasson, 38, is the second suspect in the homicide. A Thurston County Superior Court judge issued a warrant arrest for McKasson on Thursday.

He is described as 5′ 7″ tall, 155 pounds with blue eyes.

Olympia police say he is considered “armed and dangerous” and is believed to have fled the area.

If you have any information, call 911 or Olympia police at 360-753-8300.