Jonathan Scott: Deceptive sex offender wanted in Pierce County

WANTED IN PIERCE COUNTY —

Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help to find 45-year-old Jonathan Jason Scott aka “JoJo”.

He is wanted for Failure to Register as a Level II Sex Offender after he was convicted of Attempted Sexual Battery in Florida in 1993.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s sex offender unit has made multiple attempts to verify that Scott was at his registered address in Puyallup. “He’s intentionally gone out of his way to deceive us by having people at the residence where he’s supposed to live, spend some time, indicating that he still lived there, but we have now learned that he hasn’t lived there in quite a while and he’s from Florida, so people aren’t going to know who he his, so we want to get his information out there to try and determine where he’s at and make sure he registers, hold him accountable and find out if he’s living places he shouldn’t be, around possible other victims,” said Det. Ed Troyer.

Deputies say Scott’s wife was contacted at their apartment multiple times from the summer of 2016 through the summer of 2017; she was reluctant to answer questions or provide any information/statements about whether he was living there or elsewhere. After several attempts over the course of the year, she finally told investigators that he had moved out in April of 2016 and that he reportedly wanted to live his life without his wife.

Scott is 5’10”, 215 lbs.

If you can tell deputies where to find him, Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. Call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information. It’s guaranteed to be anonymous.​

CLICK HERE for step-by-step instructions on how to submit an anonymous tip to the P3 Tips App.