Jason Stephens: Accused car thief, drug dealer wanted in Pierce County

Calling him a big-time drug dealer and car thief, Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help to find Jason Edward Stephens.

The 46-year-old has a warrant for his arrest after he failed to appear in court.

“These are the type of people who are responsible for many overdoses,” said Pierce County Sheriff’s Det. Ed Troyer.

According to official charging documents, deputies spotted Stephens in a stolen vehicle on August 1st. When asked who the truck belonged to, Stephens claimed his wife had borrowed it and that it belonged his father-in-law. However, he could not give his father-in-law’s name. After Stephens was taken into custody, deputies say they found three EBT cards in his wallet and obtained a search warrant for the vehicle where the located an opioid overdose kit, a glass pipe in the middle console with burn marks — and a huge stash. “Two pounds of meth, 50 grams of heroin, $20,000 cash, stolen cars, stolen credit cards, scales, baggies. This suspect has conducted the trifecta of drug dealing,” said Det. Troyer.

Stephens bailed out of jail and now is on the run.

Prosecutors have charged him with Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver and Escape from Community Custody.

“Chances are he’s out in another stolen vehicle, continuing to drug deal and ruin people’s lives so we’d like to get him caught,” said Det. Troyer.

Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of Jason Stephens.

He is 6’6”, 220 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you can tell deputies where to find him, call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information. It’s guaranteed to be anonymous.

