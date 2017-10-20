Help solve theft of trailer, ATV’s stolen from outside Kent family’s home

WANTED IN KENT —

It’s been more than a week since a Kent couple’s trailer and all of their ATV’s were stolen from right in front of their home.

Now, Kent Police are hoping you can help them get it back and identify the crooks who took it.

“It just has to be somebody that is a lowlife, pathetic,” said Stephen Lucash. He and his wife, Irina, are asking everyone to keep an eye out for their 32’ trailer. It was filled with their kids’ ATV’s and a side-by-side when it was stolen from right in front of their home on 105th Ave SE in Kent. They are a Kawasaki 4-seater side-by-side 800, a green Kawasaki ATV, we have a Suzuki LTZ 90, which is my sons and we have a Polaris Outlaw black 2008.” Plus, all the tools and ramps that go with it.

“For somebody to come in and to get away with it and to be able to take 30 minutes and think that’s ok, it’s just not ok,” said Irina.

Kent Police say they don’t have any clues to go on and are hoping the public can help. “A case like this is so difficult because we have absolutely no evidence and no suspect information, no witnesses, no nothing, so what we bank on is something like this and Washington’s Most Wanted, maybe the public saying, ‘Hey! So and so has a new trailer and some ATV’s.’ Somebody knows something. Eastside of Kent. Big trailer stolen with all those ATV’s in it. Somebody knows something,” said Kent Police Det. Melanie Robinson.

Meantime, the Lucash's are considering installing surveillance cameras and making sure all of their property is more secure. “Now, every time I look outside and just be cautious, the boys are like, ‘Momma, is there a bad guy out there?’

As much as the financial hit they took, the theft has also left them concerned for their family's safety. “You feel so violated that it happened at your home,” said Stephen. “That somebody would come into your area where you feel safe, secure, your families there and just take what you worked hard for." Irina adds, "We work hard to earn that money and it's just not okay and we want justice, we want these guys to be caught."

Take another look at the ATV's and the trailer. It has Washington license plate #2616ZP. If you spot it, call 911.

If you have any information on the thieves who took it, or you know where police can find any of it, use the P3 Tips App to submit the information to Crime Stoppers or call 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

