Help ID bold home-invading, credit card-stealing suspect

WANTED IN EDMONDS —

Edmonds Police say you’re looking at the face of every homeowners worst nightmare: A frightening burglary suspect detectives say struck in the middle of the night — while a family was fast asleep.

“They’re scared, obviously. It’s real unnerving to have someone in your house while you’re still there. It’s one thing to come home and find your house broken into and your stuff rummaged through, it’s another to have someone go through it while you’re a hallway away,” said Sgt. Shane Hawley. “They probably got in and out pretty quick, just took a handful of things and left, one of them being the credit card, which luckily, it’s kind of a good thing in this case, because it ends up giving us a picture of someone that’s related to this burglary.”

Detectives believe the man you see here is the burglary suspect who also stole the homeowner’s vehicle. They say he had a woman waiting for him in it in the Tulalip Walmart parking lot. Surveillance video shows him get in the passenger side and drive away — minutes after he tried buying items from the sporting goods department — but the stolen card declined.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Detectives say nighttime invasions like the one he's suspected of are rare. They think the crooks were likely just car prowling, but stumbled on an open invitation to invade. "This is going to be one of those cases where you got something in your car that you're probably not thinking can turn you into a victim and that is your garage door opener,” explains Hawley. “We think that's probably what happened here. They ended up getting into the car overnight, finding the garage door opener and just hitting the button."

That's a #24 Ken Griffey, Jr. Mariners uniform the suspect’s wearing.

Again, detectives say he had a woman with him behind the wheel of the stolen car that was later found.

If you know his name, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information.

It's guaranteed to be anonymous and you'll be in line for up to a $1,000 cash reward.

CLICK HERE for step-by-step instructions on how to submit an anonymous tip to the P3 Tips App.