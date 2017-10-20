× Cliff Avril placed on injured reserve, will miss at least 8 weeks

SEATTLE — Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril was officially placed on injured reserve Friday, and will miss at least eight weeks with a neck injury.

The move, which was expected, was announced by the team Friday.

The @seahawks have placed @cliffavril on the injured reserve list. Seattle now has 52 players on its 53-man active roster. — Seattle Seahawks (@seahawksPR) October 20, 2017

A corresponding roster move was not announced. The earliest Avril could return to the team is Dec. 17 against the Rams.

Avril was injured three weeks ago in a game against the Indianapolis Colts. While chasing down Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett, the back of Brissett’s foot caught Avril in the chin as he lunged to make the tackle. Avril was seen shaking his arms and flexing his hands after the impact.

Head coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday in an interview with Sirius XM NFL Radio that Avril would go on injured reserve.

“He’s seeing a bunch of doctors, seriously looking at a big decision,” Carroll said.

Avril is in his 10th season in the NFL and he made his first Pro Bowl last season after compiling a career-high 11.5 sacks and five forced fumbles.

He tweeted that he was OK following the injury.