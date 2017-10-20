CenturyLink High School Athlete of the Week: Zachary Victor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Zachary Victor, a junior at Federal Way High School, is the week six winner of the CenturyLink High School Athlete of the Week program.

He was selected based on his leadership through athletics, academics, and community action.

ATHLETICS: As captain of the Federal Way High School golf team, Zach demonstrates the proper decorum on the course for his teammates. In promoting the game, Zach has donated shoes and equipment to new players, even if they are competing for rival schools.

ACADEMICS: Zach is dedicated to his academics and is currently enrolled in the Cambridge Preparatory Honors Program at Federal Way High School. He is a member of the National Junior Honor Society and maintains his 3.95 GPA as a three sport athlete.

COMMUNITY ACTION: Community is important to Zachary. He is highly involved in the Boy Scouts of America and the Order of the Arrow. He has participated in Scouting for Food drives, raising food donations for the Federal Way Food Bank and through the troop he helps serve breakfasts at St. Vincent's Catholic Church in Federal Way. In the Order of the Arrow, Zach is the Vice-Chief in charge of promotion and marketing and has planned fundraisers that have raised over $4000 towards camp improvements for future scouts.

Every student athlete will be recognized at his/her school and at a Seahawks game. Each winner will also receive a $1,000 grant to their school's from CenturyLink and the Seahawks -- plus a personalized 2017 Nike Seahawks jersey, a custom football, sideline passes to a home game and more!

“CenturyLink is honored to partner with the Seattle Seahawks and Q13 FOX on this great program,” said Sue Anderson, CenturyLink’s Vice President of Operations for Washington State. “We believe in developing the potential of area student athletes and supporting their efforts in the community, both on and off the field.”

Each week, CenturyLink executives and Seahawks personnel will select a nominated student who meets or exceeds the criteria.