Bellingham officer arrested for allegedly assaulting 2 men

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A Bellingham police officer has made a first court appearance on allegations that he assaulted two men and made threats to kill one of them.

The Bellingham Herald reports 31-year-old Sukhdev Singh Dhaliwal was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of assault and harassment.

Court documents say Whatcom County deputies were called to a report of an assault early Wednesday in Blaine.

Documents say Dhaliwal’s brother contacted a man at his workplace asking for the address of a 20-year-old man. Documents say the man agreed to ask the 20-year-old man to come to the workplace.

Documents say Dhaliwal punched both men after arriving and held down the 20-year-old, hitting him and threatening to kill him while yelling at him about dating his sister.

Documents say the assault was stopped by the teen and his boss.

Sukhdev Dhaliwal was released Thursday on his own recognizance. Police say he was placed on administrative leave.