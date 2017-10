A dog groomer worked through the night to help a neglected pup that needed a haircut in the worst way.

Kari Falla of BGE Grooming in Florida says she saw a photo of the dog on Facebook after it was found on the side of the road.

The post asked for someone to help clean him up and keep him for the night. Even though it was late, Kari volunteered.

The dog arrived at her grooming shop at midnight and she got to work.