Welcome to the rainy season!

SEATTLE -- A lot more rain is headed our way, which could mean urban flooding and mudslides.

Q13 News Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley said Friday actually has some sunny periods but isolated storms will roll through, too.

"It’ll be much cooler and that will bring snow to the passes. Stevens pass is expecting over 6 inches by early Saturday morning," he said.

Saturday will be wet for all but it will be especially wet for the South Sound.

More heavy rain this weekend! This image shows the predicted total rain amounts for the 36-hr period from 5 AM Saturday thru 11 AM Sunday. pic.twitter.com/sPZQ4CSr2r — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 20, 2017

After all this rain, Kelley said, we should start to see more mudslides into Sunday.

The National Park Service on Thursday posted this alert for Olympic National Park's Hurricane Ridge: "Heavy rainfall has resulted in rock falls and mud slides blocking the Hurricane Ridge Road. The road is closed, and may be for several days."

Stevens Canyon Rd is closed thru Sunday, due to winter road conditions, Paradise Rd is closed at Longmire, expected to open tomorrow. tks — MountRainierNPS (@MountRainierNPS) October 19, 2017

Kelley said the winds at lower levels in the metro area are not expected to be strong through the weekend but it’ll be breezy from time to time.

"Sunday afternoon starts to dry out and next week looks excellent. We should have some nice October sunshine, enjoy," Kelley said.