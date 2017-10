× Mudslide crashes into Edmonds home causing gas leak

EDMONDS, Wash. — Nobody was hurt when a mudslide crashed into an Edmonds home early Thursday morning.

According to South Snohomish County Fire & Rescue, the slide happened at N Meadowdale Rd and 73rd Pl W.

Officials say the slide was about 50 feet by 100 feet. The slide also caused a gas leak.

Emergency responders are at the scene.

