GOP-led Senate passes $4 trillion budget blueprint, including rider to open oil drilling in Arctic wildlife refuge

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican-controlled Senate on Thursday night passed a $4 trillion budget blueprint that is a major step forward for President Donald Trump’s ambitious promises for “massive tax cuts and reform.”

The 51-49 vote sets the stage for debate later this year to dramatically overhaul the U.S. tax code, cutting rates for individuals and corporations while clearing away trillions of dollars’ worth of deductions and special-interest tax breaks.

The tax cuts would add up to $1.5 trillion to the deficit over the coming decade, however, as Republicans shelve worries about the growing budget deficit in favor of a once-in-a-generation opportunity to rewrite tax laws.

When reconciled with the House budget plan, the nonbinding measure would set up special procedures to pass follow-up tax legislation without the threat of a filibuster by Senate Democrats.

As part of the resolution, the Senate has moved a step closer to ending the longstanding ban on oil and gas exploration in Alaska’s pristine Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

As Republicans controlling the Senate sped through amendments to push their $4 trillion budget plan through to passage, the provision to open oil drilling in the Arctic preserve survived Thursday.

The House passed a parallel amendment last week as part of its version of the budget.

The Trump administration has pushed the drilling plan, a longtime GOP goal, as a way to help pay for sweeping tax cuts proposed by President Donald Trump and Republican congressional leaders.

Democrats and environmental groups have denounced the move as a handout to Big Oil, saying it would defile a crown jewel of U.S. wilderness.